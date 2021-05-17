Florial would have been a candidate for a call-up in the wake of Aaron Hicks' (wrist) move to the injured list, but he was not eligible due to the timeframe of his recent promotion to Triple-A, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Florial's move to the organization's Triple-A squad came Friday, and rules state that he must remain with the club for at least 72 hours before making a subsequent move. New York instead filled Hicks' spot on the roster with Ryan LaMarre, but Florial will remain an intriguing option as he logs minor-league at-bats. "We'll let Flo play," manager Aaron Boone said. "We're watching and paying attention to what he's doing. It's important that he plays right now and gets those everyday reps."