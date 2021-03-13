Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Florial missed nearly all of spring camp due to a visa issue that held up his arrival in the US, and he wasn't able to get into any Grapefruit League games. The 23-year-old will open the season in the minors, but he could get a chance to see some at-bats with the big club later in the campaign.
