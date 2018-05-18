Yankees' Estevan Florial: Out until August with wrist injury
Florial will be sidelined for the next two-and-a-half months as he requires surgery to fix a hamate bone injury in his right wrist, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Florial will be placed on the minor-league DL and is expected to remain on the shelf until the beginning of August. The outfield prospect suffered the injury during Thursday's game with High-A Tampa. Obviously this setback will hinder the 20-year-old's potential for moving up through the Yankees' system this summer, so it remains to be seen whether he will get a chance at the Double-A level once he's back in action. Expect additional updates on his recovery over the coming months.
