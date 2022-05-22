Florial was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader
Florial has been with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the past couple weeks but will rejoin the big-league club for the doubleheader. He'll provide outfield depth and should return to the RailRiders after Sunday's nightcap.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent to Triple-A•