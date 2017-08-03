Florial has been promoted to High-A Tampa, Pinstriped Prospects reports.

Florial is one of the Yankees' top prospects, and it was considered a victory in many circles that they didn't part with him in the Sonny Gray trade. He was hitting .297/.373/.483 at Low-A Charleston as one of the youngest players in the league.

