Yankees' Estevan Florial: Promoted to High-A Tampa
Florial has been promoted to High-A Tampa, Pinstriped Prospects reports.
Florial is one of the Yankees' top prospects, and it was considered a victory in many circles that they didn't part with him in the Sonny Gray trade. He was hitting .297/.373/.483 at Low-A Charleston as one of the youngest players in the league.
