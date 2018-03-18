The Yankees reassigned Florial to their minor-league camp Sunday.

With less than 100 career plate appearances above the Low-A level to his name, Florial never had a legitimate chance of breaking camp with the Yankees. It's expected the toolsy 20-year-old will open the 2018 campaign in the Florida State League, where he'll look to reduce the 27.6 percent strikeout rate he posted with High-A Tampa late last season. Thanks to his ample pop and above-average speed, Florial is an intriguing entity in dynasty settings.