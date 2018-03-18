Yankees' Estevan Florial: Reassigned to minors camp
The Yankees reassigned Florial to their minor-league camp Sunday.
With less than 100 career plate appearances above the Low-A level to his name, Florial never had a legitimate chance of breaking camp with the Yankees. It's expected the toolsy 20-year-old will open the 2018 campaign in the Florida State League, where he'll look to reduce the 27.6 percent strikeout rate he posted with High-A Tampa late last season. Thanks to his ample pop and above-average speed, Florial is an intriguing entity in dynasty settings.
More News
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...