Florial is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he's slashing .417/.511/1.083 with six home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and an 8:10 BB:K over that stretch.

Florial was hitting .288 in the minors before the streak started, and he's pushed that average up to .307 with the scorching hot stretch. The 24-year-old also has 11 home runs and 26 steals over 65 games for the Triple-A club this season, though his 29.4 percent strikeout rate is still a concern. The Yankees are relatively healthy and aren't exactly hurting for offense, so it's uncertain whether Florial's big minor-league numbers will earn him a call-up anytime soon. He's played in four big-league games with New York this season, going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts and a stolen base.