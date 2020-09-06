Florial was recalled from the Yankees' alternate training site Sunday.
He's not in the lineup Sunday, but Florial will provide outfield depth for the series finale against Baltimore and possibly beyond with the Yankees still down several regulars. Florial has lost quite a bit of his shine as a prospect after struggling to a .237/.297/.383 line at High-A last season as a 21-year-old.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Returns to alternate camp•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Making debut in doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Assigned to alternate camp•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Claims spot on 60-man roster•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Moved to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Could start year in Double-A•