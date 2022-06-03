Florial was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Yankees' doubleheader Thursday against the Angels.
Florial didn't appear in either game and will immediately head back to the minors. He's picked up 12 plate appearances with the Yankees this season, but he has yet to record a hit.
