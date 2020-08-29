Florial was returned to the Yankees' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader.
Florial made his major-league debut during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll return to alternate camp, and it's unclear whether he'll rejoin the active roster prior to the end of the 2020 season.
