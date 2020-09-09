Florial was optioned to the alternate training site after Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The 22-year-old was recalled by the Yankees over the weekend, but he didn't see the field during his brief time with the team. Florial went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in his lone big-league appearance.
