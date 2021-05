Florial has a 1.355 OPS, four home runs and six RBI through six games with Double-A Somerset.

The 23-year-old went deep Sunday following a two-homer game May 7. He also left the yard in his first game of the campaign last Tuesday. Florial has always had big power but has struggled with making contact throughout his time in the minors. He has struck out six time sin 22 at-bats so far this season.