Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's win over Baltimore.
The 24-year-old was promoted as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader but stuck around with New York short on outfield depth, and he'll return to the minors after going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts and a walk. Florial will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has a .273/.358/.438 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 32 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Promoted for twin bill•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Rejoins big-league club•