Yankees' Estevan Florial: Set to visit specialist
Florial (wrist) will visit a hand specialist Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Florial was diagnosed with a non-displaced right wrist fracture after crashing into the outfield wall Saturday. He's set to undergo further tests Monday before visiting a specialist later in the week. A timeline for the youngster's return should emerge following Tuesday's appointment.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Suffers wrist fracture•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Undergoing X-rays on wrist•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Activated from DL•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Out until August with wrist injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...