Updating a previous report, Florial has not yet reported to the Yankees' spring training facility and continues to deal with visa issues, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, reporters at spring training don't have as much access to players as normal. With that in mind, Rivera relayed that she thought she spotted Florial at the Yankees' workout Monday while looking down at the field with binoculars, but it was apparently a misidentification. Manager Aaron Boone clarified Tuesday that he doesn't expect an update on Florial for the next 24-to-48 hours, so the outfielder doesn't look like he'll be ready to join the Yankees until the end of the week at the earliest.