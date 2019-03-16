Yankees' Estevan Florial: Suffers wrist fracture
Florial was diagnosed with a non-displaced right wrist fracture Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Florial suffered the injury when crashing into the center-field fence Saturday. Initial X-rays were described as precautionary but wound up revealing bad news. The young outfielder will undergo further tests Monday, at which point a clearer picture of his timeline should emerge.
