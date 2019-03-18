Florial (wrist) underwent an MRI and visited a hand specialist Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Florial was diagnosed with a non-displaced right wrist fracture after crashing into the outfield wall over the weekend. Monday's MRI revealed a small second fracture, however the issue is reportedly inconsequential and isn't expected to affect his recovery time. It's still unclear exactly how long the youngster will be sidelined, but the fact that he won't need surgery bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence. Once healthy, Florial figures to report to either High-A Tampa or Double-A Trenton.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...