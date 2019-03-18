Yankees' Estevan Florial: Visits specialist
Florial (wrist) underwent an MRI and visited a hand specialist Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Florial was diagnosed with a non-displaced right wrist fracture after crashing into the outfield wall over the weekend. Monday's MRI revealed a small second fracture, however the issue is reportedly inconsequential and isn't expected to affect his recovery time. It's still unclear exactly how long the youngster will be sidelined, but the fact that he won't need surgery bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence. Once healthy, Florial figures to report to either High-A Tampa or Double-A Trenton.
More News
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Won't need surgery•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Set to visit specialist•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Suffers wrist fracture•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Undergoing X-rays on wrist•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...