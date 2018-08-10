Yankees' Everson Pereira: Keeping head above water in Appy League

Pereira is hitting .278/.331/.410 with three home runs and three steals in 157 plate appearances in the Appalachian League.

Pereira, 17, is the youngest player in the Appy League -- over a month younger than Rays phenom Wander Franco. Unlike Franco, Pereira has been slightly below league average (95 wRC+) at the dish, but given his age, his production has been excellent. His 30.6 percent strikeout rate is high, but he has been using all fields and getting to some power in games, which are excellent indicators for his long-term potential.