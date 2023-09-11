Pereira is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Pereira owns just a .406 OPS against right-handers since joining the Yankees, so he will be held out in favor of the lefty-swinging Jake Bauers with right Kutter Crawford starting for Boston on Monday.
