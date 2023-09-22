Pereira (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
It's the eighth straight start Pereira has missed due to a hamstring injury. He is still listed among the Yankees' reserves Friday, so evidently the team isn't ready to put Pereira on the injured list yet. Oswaldo Cabrera is again handling left field.
