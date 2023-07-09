Pereira is slashing .529/.579/.765 with a home run, seven RBI and five runs since being moved up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 4.

Pereira earned the promotion by slashing .291/.362/.545 with 10 long balls and 31 RBI over 46 contests with Double-A Somerset. The outfielder debuted at the Triple-A level with a flourish, smashing a three-run homer in his first at-bat, and has logged at least one hit in each of his four games with the RailRiders thus far. Pereira is on the Yankees' 40-man roster, and there's a reasonable chance he'll make his MLB debut at some point this season.