Pereira is hitting .307/.388/.413 with a homer and eight steals on 12 attempts across 19 games for High-A Hudson Valley.

The 21-year-old outfielder has already attempted as many steals this year as he did all of last season (49 games), which is perhaps unsurprising because his power stroke hasn't shown up yet. This is a kid who impressively slugged 20 homers last year, with 14 of them coming in 27 High-A games, so it's a little curious that he's not doing so thus far this season. In fact, he only has one extra-base knock across the last 13 games, though a steady flow of singles has buoyed his numbers. The Yankees will probably wait for his home-run-hitting ability to reemerge before they bump him up to Double-A.