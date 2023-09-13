Pereira went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

After going 0-for-3 in the matinee but scoring a run after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, Pereira put his speed to better use in the nightcap. The 22-year-old rookie has had a tough start to his big-league career with a .450 OPS and a 38.7 percent strikeout rate through 75 plate appearances, but his 54.1 percent hard-hit rate and 4-for-4 performance on the basepaths highlight his electric tools.