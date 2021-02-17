The Yankees announced Wednesday that Wells received an invitation to big-league camp as a non-roster invitee.
Duran, 21, is considered one of the top middle-infield prospects in the organization. The Yankees will allow the second baseman to train with some of the organization's more established players early on in camp, but he'll likely be assigned to minor-league camp shortly after the exhibition schedule gets underway. Duran most recently appeared for the Yankees' New York-Penn League affiliate in 2019, slashing .256/.329/.496 with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases over 66 games.