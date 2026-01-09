default-cbs-image
Cruz signed a one-year, $1.45 million contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Cruz spent the entire 2025 season with the Yankees and earned two saves with 16 holds across 49 appearances. He posted an even more impressive 72:24 K:BB, so he should be in line for a high-leverage role once again in 2026.

