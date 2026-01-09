Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Agrees to deal with Yanks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz signed a one-year, $1.45 million contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration Thursday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Cruz spent the entire 2025 season with the Yankees and earned two saves with 16 holds across 49 appearances. He posted an even more impressive 72:24 K:BB, so he should be in line for a high-leverage role once again in 2026.
More News
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Set for Tuesday activation•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Return from IL imminent•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Could be activated next week•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Slated for three rehab appearances•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Will face hitters Sunday•