Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Collects second save of 2026

Cruz earned the save in Monday's 8-5 win over the Pirates, striking out three batters across 1.1 scoreless frames.

David Bednar tossed 32 pitches during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, so he wasn't available for Monday's contest. Cruz was brought out in the eighth inning and proceeded to strike out three of the four batters he faced en route to his second save of the season, matching a career high he set last year. Cruz has a 2.32 ERA. 1.24 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB across 42.2 innings.