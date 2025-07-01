Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cruz (oblique) has a "high grade" strain, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

"Obviously, that will be some time," Boone added. Cruz was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday after he was injured in the weight room Sunday. Cruz is likely looking at an extended absence. The 35-year-old holds a 3.00 ERA and impressive 54:14 K:BB across 33 innings of relief this season.