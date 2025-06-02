Cruz (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Cruz will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back into the Yankees' bullpen. He's missed the last two weeks with right shoulder inflammation. Carlos Carrasco will go on outright waivers in a corresponding move.
