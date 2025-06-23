Cruz (2-3) earned the win over Baltimore on Sunday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning of work.

Cruz came on in the eighth inning with the Orioles up 2-1, inheriting runners on first and second base with no outs. The right-hander put out the fire by striking out Ramon Laureano, Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins on 13 total pitches. Cruz has been a punchout machine since coming off the injured list June 3, racking up 15 strikeouts over 6.2 innings covering eight appearances. He's given up four runs in that span but still holds a solid 3.26 ERA as one of New York's top high-leverage options this season.