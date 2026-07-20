Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Homerless stretch comes to end

Cruz was charged with a blown save in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, as he gave up one run on one hit and two walks while recording his only out via strikeout.

Cruz entered in the eighth inning with New York clinging to a one-run lead. He made a mess of things, giving up a game-tying leadoff homer to Tommy Edman before issuing a pair of one-out walks. David Bednar entered for the Yankees following the second of those free passes and was able to extinguish the fire without allowing Los Angeles to cash in either walk. Though he struggled Sunday, Cruz has been quite reliable this year, posting a 2.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB over 41.1 innings spanning 46 appearances while notching four wins, one save and a team-leading 16 holds. Prior to Edman's long ball, Cruz had gone 34 appearances (covering 32.2 frames) without serving up a homer, compiling a 1.65 ERA and 1.10 WHIP during that span.