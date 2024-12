The Reds traded Cruz and Alex Jackson to the Yankees on Friday in exchange for Jose Trevino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Cruz has spent two full seasons with the Reds, accumulating a 4.88 ERA and 1.27 WHIP alongside a 207:63 K:BB over 132.2 total innings. The 34-year-old righty has plenty of experience handling high-leverage situations, finishing 2024 with 23 holds, but he could be moved into a middle relief role if he continues to surrender runs at a high rate.