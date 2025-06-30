Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Oblique strain forces IL stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees placed Cruz on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.
Cruz evidently must have tweaked his oblique during his most recent appearance Friday against the Athletics. He'll be eligible for activation July 13, but it's likely Cruz will be held out at least through the All-Star break. Geoff Hartlieb was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Cruz's spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Fans three, nabs win in relief•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Activated from injured list•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Throws bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Placed on 15-day injured list•