Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees activated Cruz (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Cruz wound up missing two months of action with a strained left oblique but is ready to go following a brief rehab assignment. It's a big boost to the Yankees' bullpen, as Cruz boasts a 3.00 ERA and elite 41.2 percent strikeout rate in 2025.
More News
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Set for Tuesday activation•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Return from IL imminent•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Could be activated next week•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Slated for three rehab appearances•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Will face hitters Sunday•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Throwing bullpen session Friday•