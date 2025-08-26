default-cbs-image
The Yankees activated Cruz (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Cruz wound up missing two months of action with a strained left oblique but is ready to go following a brief rehab assignment. It's a big boost to the Yankees' bullpen, as Cruz boasts a 3.00 ERA and elite 41.2 percent strikeout rate in 2025.

