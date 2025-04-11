Through five outings this season, Cruz has a 10:1 K:BB over 5.2 innings while pitching to a 4.76 ERA and 0.71 WHIP and notching one hold.

Cruz's mediocre ERA so far can be attributed to one outing -- he gave up three runs over two-thirds of an inning against Pittsburgh on April 4. In the right-hander's other four appearances, he's held the opponent hitless and scoreless over five frames. Cruz posted a K/9 of 12.9 or better in each of his first three big-league campaigns with the Reds, and he's topping even that impressive mark so far this season with a 15.9 K/9 in the early going of his first year with New York. Cruz has just one hold so far, but he's seen most of his work in the seventh and eighth frames, suggesting that manager Aaron Boone trusts him in high-leverage situations. For fantasy managers in leagues that count holds, Cruz could be worth considering as a waiver-wire target considering his ability to rack up punchouts.