Cruz (oblique) is slated to make three rehab appearances with Double-A Somerset before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cruz got through a 19-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, clearing the way for him to begin a rehab assignment. He's looking at a potential return toward the end of next week if all goes well. Cruz has been out since late June with a strained oblique.