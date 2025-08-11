Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Slated for three rehab appearances
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz (oblique) is slated to make three rehab appearances with Double-A Somerset before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cruz got through a 19-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, clearing the way for him to begin a rehab assignment. He's looking at a potential return toward the end of next week if all goes well. Cruz has been out since late June with a strained oblique.
