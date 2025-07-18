default-cbs-image
Cruz (oblique) could return sometime in August, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Updates have been few and far between since Cruz hit the IL on June 30 with a high-grade oblique strain. Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Cruz could start playing catch as soon as this weekend. Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that an August return is possible.

