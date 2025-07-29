Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Throwing bullpen session Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz (oblique) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It will be the first time he's thrown off a mound since he went down with a left oblique strain in late June. Given the length of Cruz's absence, he's likely to require a few rehab appearances before rejoining the Yankees' bullpen. The 35-year-old boasts a 3.00 ERA and 41.2 percent strikeout rate this season.
