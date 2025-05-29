default-cbs-image
Cruz (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cruz said afterward that his mound session went well, and he's expected to begin facing live hitters Saturday. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks over the next several days, he seems to be on track to return when eligible Tuesday.

