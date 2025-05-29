Cruz (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Cruz said afterward that his mound session went well, and he's expected to begin facing live hitters Saturday. Assuming he doesn't experience any setbacks over the next several days, he seems to be on track to return when eligible Tuesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Placed on 15-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: MRI comes back negative•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Notches second save•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Records rare save vs. Royals•
-
Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Showing off strikeout stuff•