Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Will face hitters Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz (oblique) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session with Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News reports.
Cruz has been on the injured list since June 30 due to a severe left oblique strain. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late July and has shown enough progress to advance to facing hitters. Since Cruz's absence has already lasted over a month, he'll likely need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to rejoin the Yankees. Nonetheless, a return before the end of August is feasible.
