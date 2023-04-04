Cordero went 1-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Monday's 8-1 win against the Phillies.

Cordero joined New York on a one-year split contract last Wednesday and saw his first action of the season Monday. He got the start in right field and knocked his first hit as a Yankee in the fifth inning, doubling to center field to plate two runs and later coming around to score. Cordero is likely to see only sporadic playing time in the majors, so he won't be a fantasy target unless injuries open up a wider path to playing time.