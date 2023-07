Cordero was spotted in the Yankees' clubhouse Friday and is likely to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

He's presumably taking the roster spot soon to be vacated by Jake Bauers (shoulder), who is headed to the injured list. Cordero has batted only .148/.179/.389 over 56 plate appearances with the Yanks this season.