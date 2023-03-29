The Yankees signed Cordero on Wednesday to a one-year split contract that will pay him $1 million while on the major-league roster, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The contract will pay Cordero $180,000 if/when he's in the minors, but Passan suggests that the Yankees intend to include the 28-year-old on their Opening Day roster. Cordero was cut loose by the Orioles on Monday, despite hitting .413/.426/.674 in the Grapefruit League with a pair of homers. A right-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman, Cordero will likely be a bench option for the Yankees to begin the season.