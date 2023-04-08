Cordero went 1-for-1 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles.

Getting the start in right field and batting eighth, Cordero got lifted for a pinch hitter against southpaw reliever Danny Coulombe in the sixth inning but did plenty of damage before he exited. Cordero's fourth-inning blast off Dean Kremer got the Yankees on the board and gave the 28-year-old outfielder his first homer of the season. He'll remain in a strict platoon role, but Cordero is looking good in pinstripes so far, batting .300 (3-for-10) with five RBI in three games.