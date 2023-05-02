Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Tuesday.

He had just been recalled Monday when Aaron Judge (hip) went on the injured list but is headed right back to SWB following Harrison Bader's (oblique) return. Cordero has four homers but a .578 OPS and 20:2 K:BB in 18 games this season.

