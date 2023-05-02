Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Tuesday.
He had just been recalled Monday when Aaron Judge (hip) went on the injured list but is headed right back to SWB following Harrison Bader's (oblique) return. Cordero has four homers but a .578 OPS and 20:2 K:BB in 18 games this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Sitting versus right-hander•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Out against right-hander•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Should play frequently vs. RHPs•