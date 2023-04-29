Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Friday.
Cordero started off on fire for the Yankees after signing with the team just before the season, but the outfielder hasn't picked up a hit since April 14 and saw his average fall to .151 with another hitless affair against the Rangers on Friday. The Yankees will announce a corresponding move before Saturday's game versus Texas.
