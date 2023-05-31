Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Cordero is taking the place of Harrison Bader on the 26-man active roster after Bader was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The outfielder could see starts in the outfield over the coming weeks, but is more likely to be a bench option while with the club at this point.
