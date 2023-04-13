Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Cleveland.
Cordero got his fourth straight start and took advantage of the opportunity again, slugging a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning. The long ball was his fourth in his past five contests and ensured that he has reached base in all seven games in which he has played in 2023. Cordero leads New York with 11 RBI and is tied with Aaron Judge for the team lead in homers despite logging just 27 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Swats three-run homer in rout•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Swinging hot bat•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Launches first homer of year•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Drives in two runs in debut•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Joins Yankees on split deal•
-
Franchy Cordero: Cut loose by Baltimore•