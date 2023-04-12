Cordero went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over Cleveland.

Cordero took Hunter Gaddis deep to give the Yankees a 6-2 lead over the Guardians. The outfielder has already socked three homers on the year and he's up to 10 RBI over six appearances and 21 at-bats. Cordero's strong start to 2023 gives him the opportunity to earn regular playing time with the Yankees as the season progresses.

More News