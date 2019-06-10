Yankees' Frank German: Fans eight in High-A

German tossed five scoreless innings for High-A Tampa on Sunday, giving up five hits, striking out eight and walking three.

It was the second scoreless start of the season for the 21-year-old right-hander, who has now struck out 44 batters in 49.1 innings. For the season, he's sporting a 3.83 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP, so he'll look to show more consistency as he looks to build on last season's solid showing in Low-A that saw him limit opponents to seven earned runs in 28.1 innings.