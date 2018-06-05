Yankees' Frank German: Lands with Yankees in fourth round

The Yankees have selected German with the 127th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

One of the younger college juniors in the class, German, a North Florida product, doesn't turn 21 until late September. Despite coming off the board in the fourth round, German has a chance to develop into a No. 4 starter if everything breaks right, but pitching as a No. 5 starter or swing man is probably the most likely outcome. The 6-foot-2 righty has a low-90s fastball, and a quality curveball with his average changeup serving as his third pitch. German's command is just average, but given his age and small-school roots, the Yankees may be able to unlock another gear in all aspects of his game.